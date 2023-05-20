90.3 F
Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

President Biden recently gave a speech at a historically black college. His main point was that white supremacy was the greatest danger to America. He is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy. He has never had a job, other than feeding at the public trough and some how becoming a millionaire. As his re-election campaign has begun ramping up, he is back trying to convince the minorities that he is the ” great unifier ” & the white messiah. Wake up America!

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

