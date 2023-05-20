77.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 20, 2023
By Staff Report
Joel David Barrish, 77, of The Villages, FL passed away on May 6, 2023 after a long hard fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Joel was born in Newark, NJ; married to his late wife, Linda Mae Barrish, of 51 years; and survived by his sister Susan Claman, son Scott Barrish and his wife Dana Barrish, brother-in-law Joesph Breitweiser, Jr., and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joel worked in the insurance industry all his career helping countless families plan for their financial security and estate planning for their heirs.

There are no funeral services scheduled. However, the family plans on scheduling a celebration of life for Joel and his late wife Linda in the near future. The family asks that you make donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in lieu of flowers or other gifts.

