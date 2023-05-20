Kenneth Everett Niles Sr., of The Villages, FL, passed away on May 14, 2023 in Gainesville, FL following a long battle with heart disease.

Ken was born on June 16, 1948 in Boston, MA to Thomas Joseph Niles, Sr. and Marion (McMann) Niles. Raised in Roslindale, MA, he attended Hyde Park High School and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Ken spent the entirety of his professional career working for the City of Boston, holding progressive roles across the accounting and technology sectors.

Ken spent his younger years working as a caddie at the George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park, MA, where he studied the swings of the golfers he caddied for and practiced his unique (and highly successful) putting stroke on their practice greens. He went on to become a highly accomplished amateur golfer and continued to play the game he loved at a high level for the remainder of his life.

He was an active youth-league soccer and baseball coach for his two children in Stoughton, MA, and was a weekly volunteer at fund-raising events for Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, MA while his sons studied there.

Ken shared his love for others by hosting and cooking for them, best evidenced by the popular annual Thanksgiving dinner that he and his wife, Diana, would host for friends and family.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Marion Niles, his brothers Thomas, Jr. and Leroy Niles, his sister Evelyn (Niles) Pyke, and his son Douglas Niles.

Ken is survived by his wife Diana Niles of the Villages, FL, his son and daughter-in-law Ken and Stephanie Niles of Myrtle Beach, SC, daughter-in-law Bridget Niles of Abington, MA, grandsons Sean and Jack Niles of Abington, MA, brother-in-law James Pyke, Sr. of Roslindale, MA, sister-in-law Mildred Niles of Dover, NH, sister-in-law Mildred Niles of Tewksbury, MA, as well as a multitude of loving nieces and nephews across New England.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date to honor Ken’s memory and legacy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association.