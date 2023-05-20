77.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 20, 2023
type here...

Mary Casey Kunderer

By Staff Report
Mary Casey Kunderer
Mary Casey Kunderer

Mary Casey Kunderer, 85, of The Villages, FL, born to John J Casey of Charleville, County Cork, Ireland, and Sara Ford Casey of Pascagoula, MS, on October 20, 1937, died May 12, 2023.

Mary precedes her husband the Honorable Charles W Kunderer, her five daughters Mary Teresa Hardy (Kenneth), Ann Hughes (Timothy), Carol Headrick (James), Kathleen Tompkins (Ricky), and Susan Held (James), and her 18 grandchildren: Patrick (deceased) (Molly), Margaret, David, Joseph, and Benjamin Hardy; Bridget and Annie Olivia Hughes; Jared and Josie Headrick; Casey, Ryan, Spencer, Nicholas (Caroline), Jacob, and Haley Tompkins; Mitchell, Charles, and Max Held; two great grandchildren Hazel and Ruby Hardy, step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Mary grew up in St. Louis, MO, with her five brothers: John J, Henry L (Barbara), Kevin (Laurie) both deceased, Joseph M (Cynthia), and Peter D (Marian).

Proud Sacred Heart alumna of City House and Maryville College of St. Louis, she earned a BA in English Literature and became copy editor for a medical journal. After raising her daughters, she worked her way up to Manager at General American Life Insurance. She and Charles moved to New Orleans, LA, for 20 years, where she immersed herself into the culture, sharing the local food and parading with her many visitors. She was active in the Newcomers Club and volunteered with tax preparation and local preservation organizations. In 2011, they settled in The Villages, FL, again immersing herself in the many activities and volunteer work. She and Charles were world travelers.

A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 2pm, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL. Mary will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you follow the rules you won’t have a problem

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents that if you follow the rules you won’t have a problem.

We should always stand with our police officers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we should always stand with our police officers.

Those lodging complaints should have to show Villages ID

A Village of Santo Domingo resident says that those lodging deed compliance complaints should have to show their Villages ID. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Afraid someone poisoned foxes living in abandoned home

A Village of Silver Lake resident is concerned that someone poisoned a family of foxes living in an abandoned home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What motivates the anonymous complainers?

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what motivates the anonymous complainers.

Photos