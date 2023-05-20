79.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 20, 2023
type here...

Official ready to investigate ‘airbnb phenomenon’ plaguing The Villages

By Meta Minton

An official is ready to investigate the “airbnb phenomenon” plaguing The Villages.

Supervisor Mark Schweikert has won the approval of his fellow Community Development District 5 supervisors to begin looking into the pitfalls of airbnb rentals in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Weekend or nightly rentals, booked online through companies like airbnb, have been a source of frustration for homeowners in The Villages. The quickie rentals have led to complaints about parking abuse, loud music, children and overindulgence in alcohol.

“If you are a consultant operating out of an office in your home that’s fine. But running a business – renting your house out by the night – is not something we are thrilled over,” said CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow.

Schweikert brings some unique qualities to the probing of the “airbnb phenomenon,” as he called it. Back in Ohio, he served as an elected municipal court judge from 1995 to 2006 and was director of the state’s judicial conference from 2006 to 2016.

When the issue of airbnbs has been raised in the past, CDD supervisors have been told they have no power to intervene. Running a business out of a home is considered an internal deed restriction and therefore is under the authority of the Developer. Children in a home is also an internal deed restriction.

Schweikert made it clear that he is not interested in looking at the more traditional short-term rentals that many residents offer to longer-term snowbirds who are here for several months at a time and frequently stay at the same property year after year.

CDD 5 has demonstrated the willingness to take steps that other CDDs have been reluctant to take. CDD 5 was the first  to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed restriction and launched an emergency process to clean up homes that become a potential danger in its neighborhoods.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Treated poorly after reporting spike in water usage

A Village of Summerhill resident got an abnormally high water bill and thinks it was a metering error. He was surprised by the “hardball attitude” he got from customer service.

Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy

A Village of Pennecamp resident warns that President Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy.

Those making complaints should have some skin in the game

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that those lodging deed compliance complaints should have to prove they have some skin in the game.

If you follow the rules you won’t have a problem

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents that if you follow the rules you won’t have a problem.

We should always stand with our police officers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we should always stand with our police officers.

Photos