Plans becoming clearer for golf cart parking for apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs

Plans are becoming clearer for covered golf cart parking for apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Villages Operating Co. has filed documents with the Town of Lady Lake showing that covered parking spaces for about a half dozen golf carts would be located in the parking lot off Alonzo Avenue next door to the Van Patten House, which is where the apartments will be located.

Diagrams filed by The Villages show that a gate arm will seal off parking, restricting entry to only those with a special gate access card.

The Villages’ desire to put apartments in at the former home of Katie Belle’s has been a sore point with many longtime residents.

In 2022, the Lady Lake Commission voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the Van Patten House. However, within days of that meeting, Commissioner Ed Freeman contacted the town’s attorney and admitted he had misgivings about his vote, due to the likelihood of a lawsuit by The Villages. Ultimately, Freeman changed his vote, providing a margin of victory for The Villages.