77.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 20, 2023
type here...

Sumter County woman killed after struck by car in Ridge Manor

By Staff Report

A Sumter County woman was killed after she was struck by a car in Ridge Manor.

The 38-year-old Webster woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred 9:21 p.m. Thursday on Ridge Manor Boulevard, west of Knollwood Drive, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She had been standing in the westbound lane of traffic when a sedan driven by a 30-year-old Ridge Manor man passed another car which had slowed rapidly and began to pull onto the outside shoulder. The driver and his 28-year-old female passenger from Winter Haven were not injured.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you follow the rules you won’t have a problem

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents that if you follow the rules you won’t have a problem.

We should always stand with our police officers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we should always stand with our police officers.

Those lodging complaints should have to show Villages ID

A Village of Santo Domingo resident says that those lodging deed compliance complaints should have to show their Villages ID. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Afraid someone poisoned foxes living in abandoned home

A Village of Silver Lake resident is concerned that someone poisoned a family of foxes living in an abandoned home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

What motivates the anonymous complainers?

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what motivates the anonymous complainers.

Photos