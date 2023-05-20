Sumter County woman killed after struck by car in Ridge Manor

A Sumter County woman was killed after she was struck by a car in Ridge Manor.

The 38-year-old Webster woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred 9:21 p.m. Thursday on Ridge Manor Boulevard, west of Knollwood Drive, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She had been standing in the westbound lane of traffic when a sedan driven by a 30-year-old Ridge Manor man passed another car which had slowed rapidly and began to pull onto the outside shoulder. The driver and his 28-year-old female passenger from Winter Haven were not injured.