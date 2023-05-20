90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 20, 2023
type here...

Those making complaints should have some skin in the game

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Have been reading about proposed changes to the complaint system and fully agree that the complainant should have to be from same village where the property complained of is located. If the rest of the neighborhood has no issue then why should an outsider?
One other suggestion and this I feel would cut down on volume of complaints filed by any one individual (such as the recent dump of 40 at one time) ;and that is a fee of $25 per complaint, reimbursable if standards finds it legitimate, and forfeited if it is not sustainable. Let the complainant have to “put some skin in the game” and maybe they will think twice.
The Villages charges a fee for “bulk waste removal” and I suspect a lot of these complaints are also “waste.”

Philip Rogers
Village of Chatham

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Treated poorly after reporting spike in water usage

A Village of Summerhill resident got an abnormally high water bill and thinks it was a metering error. He was surprised by the “hardball attitude” he got from customer service.

Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy

A Village of Pennecamp resident warns that President Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy.

If you follow the rules you won’t have a problem

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents that if you follow the rules you won’t have a problem.

We should always stand with our police officers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we should always stand with our police officers.

Those lodging complaints should have to show Villages ID

A Village of Santo Domingo resident says that those lodging deed compliance complaints should have to show their Villages ID. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos