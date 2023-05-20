Treated poorly after reporting spike in water usage

To the Editor:

Our March water bill showed an abnormal spike in water consumption to the tune of 18,000 gallons where our normal water consumption is in the order of 7,000 gallons, which 3,000 gallons is for irrigation. In addition, we were away from home with the house water turned off for 13 days of the consumption cycle. The April water consumption was back to normal at 6,700 gallons. There was obviously a metering error, which was brought to the attention of the Water Department. They indicated that there wasn’t anything they could do and we would have to eat the over charge in the order of $50. Be aware of the hardball attitude of the Water Department.

Jeffrey Strohman

Village of Summerhill