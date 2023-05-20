U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio to hold mobile office hours in The Villages

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s office will host in-person mobile office hours in The Villages to assist constituents with federal casework issues.
The mobile office hours in The Villages will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25 at Savannah Center.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s office will host in-person mobile office hours in The Villages to assist constituents with federal casework issues.
The mobile office hours in The Villages will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25 at Savannah Center.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.