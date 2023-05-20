90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 20, 2023
type here...

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio to hold mobile office hours in The Villages

By Staff Report

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s office will host in-person mobile office hours in The Villages  to assist constituents with federal casework issues.

The mobile office hours in The Villages will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25 at Savannah Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Treated poorly after reporting spike in water usage

A Village of Summerhill resident got an abnormally high water bill and thinks it was a metering error. He was surprised by the “hardball attitude” he got from customer service.

Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy

A Village of Pennecamp resident warns that President Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy.

Those making complaints should have some skin in the game

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that those lodging deed compliance complaints should have to prove they have some skin in the game.

If you follow the rules you won’t have a problem

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents that if you follow the rules you won’t have a problem.

We should always stand with our police officers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident contends we should always stand with our police officers.

Photos