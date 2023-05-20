79.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Villager escapes prosecution in seat-saving dispute at popular restaurant

By Staff Report
Julia Ann Marsh
Julie Ann Marsh

A Villager has escaped prosecution in a seat-saving dispute at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, was arrested Jan. 13 at Harvest Restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square after she took a seat at the outside bar. The seat had been claimed by another couple, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple apparently confronted Marsh when they returned from the restroom. The man informed Marsh she was in his chair, prompting a verbal altercation. Marsh announced she was “not getting up from the chair,” the report said. The Chicago native began “fighting” with the man’s female date over the chair. The man was pushed during the altercation. The man signed an intent to prosecute form, while his female companion “was not cooperative” with police.

Marsh was arrested on a charge of battery.

However, the prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the case because the evidence is “legally insufficient to prove guilt.”

