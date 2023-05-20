Villagers’ grandson to take part in prestigious program this summer

The grandson of three proud Villages residents will be taking part in the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. this summer in June.

The conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. For over 35 years, the program has given students the ability to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world.

Eddie Grayson, an eighth-grade student at Dr. Mona Jain Middle School, will join other outstanding middle school students from across the nation at the conference. He was nominated by Jillian Pick, his teacher and the coordinator of the school’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society, of which he is a member.

Supporting him in this endeavor are his grandparents, Edward “Ed” Grayson of the Village of Pine Ridge and Fran and Wayne Dombroski of the Village of Liberty Park. His parents Ed and Darlene, his sister Hope and their French bulldog Arthur are also rooting for Eddie as he continues to excel.

Eddie has succeeded both academically and as a leader in school clubs, volunteering efforts and as a peer tutor. This last January, he represented his school and won the public speaking award at the Palmetto Youth Center for his speech on Dr. Martin Luther King.

Academics are not the only part of school that Eddie has an interest in, as he loves to play both tackle and flag football among other sports. He is excited to begin his high school journey at Lakewood Ranch High School next year.