Villages Charter School teacher to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest

By Staff Report
A teacher at The Villages Charter School will lose his driver’s license for one year following an arrest on a charge of driving under the influence.

Justin Blain Taylor, 39, who lives at Oxford Oaks, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to the DUI charge. In addition to losing his license, he has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

An officer was called to investigate a complaint of a drunk driver at 1 p.m. March 17 at Pinellas Plaza. The person making the report said Taylor was “unable to stand up straight and peed himself,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was seen getting into a white Nissan Maxima. His eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and his “pants were wet and stained.”

During field sobriety exercises, it was determined Taylor was intoxicated. An inventory of his vehicle prior to towing turned up a medium-sized empty Skol vodka bottle.

Taylor refused to provide a breath sample. A computer check revealed that Taylor had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2003 in Alachua County.

According to the The Villages Charter School website, Taylor had been teaching at the school for six years. 

