We must support our law enforcement officers

This week, in recognition of National Police Week, we launched a new Thin Line Tribute series called Sunshine Salute. The series focuses on out-of-state law enforcement officers who moved here to be a Florida hero.

To launch this new series, I stopped by the St. Petersburg College Southeastern Public Safety Institute to meet new recruits working toward their Florida equivalency training certification. We met officers from Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York—just to name a few places.

Many of these officers told similar stories about political leaders turning their backs on law enforcement and policies that make it difficult to protect and serve. These officers heard our call and learned that in Florida we value service and back the blue.

Many of the officers mentioned the new recruitment and training benefits we fought hard to obtain last session. Benefits like a $5,000 bonus for new officers, basic recruit training scholarships and funds for equivalency training for those moving from out-of-state.

It was an honor to spend time hearing their stories and share my appreciation for their bold choice to move their families to the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation.

As Florida’s Attorney General and the wife of a law enforcement officer, I will never stop backing the courageous men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to defend us on a daily basis—especially those who moved their families to work here in the Sunshine State.

By supporting law enforcement and recruiting officers to join our ranks, we are building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.