Community Development District 2 residents are invited to a question-and-answer meeting set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

Supervisor Tom Swiers will be providing information regarding the proposed budget for CDD 2’s upcoming fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. Reb Benson, the CDD 2 representative on the Amenity Authority Committee, will also provide an update regarding recent AAC matters.