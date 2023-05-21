89.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Concerned about kids and convicts living in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I believe several of the complaints are frivolous and a waste of your time to follow up on. I believe if there is a complaint, the person complaining needs to be identified. If complaint is unjustified, they need to be fined.
More importantly to our community is the children known to be living here and released prisoners with felonies who live here and people renting here that are not 55, living in a home where there is no person age 55 living there.
These are potential threats to our residents more so than frivolous complaints.

Judy Dressendorfer
Village of Santo Domingo

 

