Sunday, May 21, 2023
Developer replaces gate arms after complaints of speeding on Meggison Road

By Meta Minton

The Developer has replaced gate arms after complaints of speeding on Meggison Road, south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

A large group of residents from the Village of Cason Hammock and the Village of Citrus Grove showed up earlier this month expressing their concerns about safety before the Sumter County Commission and the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors.

Keith Stephens of the Village of Cason Hammock said the removal of the gate arms at the entrance to Citrus Grove had “exacerbated the danger” as traffic on Meggison Road was traveling faster than ever. Villagers said they suspected the gate arms had been removed because the Developer did not want to slow down truck traffic headed to construction areas further down the road.

Gate arms have been restored at the entrance to the Village of Citrus Grove on Meggison Road.

Without the gate arms to slow down traffic, cars and trucks were blowing through the gate and were said to be a threat to golf carts, bicyclists and pedestrians at a nearby crossing.

Since the gate arms have been restored, traffic appears to have slowed considerably on Meggison Road.

However, residents have said they fear that Eastport and its new town square as well as the eventual opening of the Bexley Bridge will attract more traffic to Meggison Road.

