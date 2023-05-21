89.4 F
Margarita Republic drinker ordered to stay away from booze after DUI plea

By Staff Report
A woman arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Margarita Republic has been ordered to stay away from booze.

Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She has been placed on probation for one year and while she is on probation she cannot consume or possess alcohol. In addition, she will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, although she can “buy out” at the rate of $10 per hour.

Moldenhauer was driving “erratically” in a white sedan and nearly struck the curb several times at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 26 when she was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer. A traffic stop was initiated at Bichara Boulevard and Main Street. When the officer approached Moldenhauer, “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. She indicated she had been at the nightspot at Spanish Springs Town Square where she consumed two shots of liquor.

Moldenhauer, whose clothes were turned inside out, struggled through field sobriety exercises. A baggie of marijuana was found in her underwear. Drug paraphernalia was also found in her vehicle, prior to towing. The Virginia native claimed she had “weak lungs” and could not provide a breath sample.

