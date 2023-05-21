Popular new restaurant in The Villages will be adding outdoor bar

A popular new restaurant in The Village will be adding an outdoor bar.

Coastal del Mar Seafood Grill has been a real bright spot at Spanish Springs Town Square. It replaced the Farmshed restaurant which closed last year. For many years the 990 Del Mar Drive location had been home to TooJay’s Gourmet Deli. The TooJay’s chain filed for bankruptcy in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis and closed its Spanish Springs restaurant.

Coastal del Mar is operated by the FMK Restaurant Group, headed by Fred Karimipour. FMK operates Blue Fin Grill & Bar and Harvest at Brownwood Paddock Square, The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing and several country clubs. In addition, FMK is taking over the former home of Augustine’s 1812 House, also at Spanish Springs.

Coastal del Mar Seafood Grill will be getting an outdoor bar, according to plans filed by FMK with the Town of Lady Lake.

Outdoor seating at the restaurant dates back to its days at TooJay’s. But now the outdoor setting will be livelier with a full-service bar that seats 12 and two 55-inch televisions mounted behind the bar. The outdoor seating area will include four two-person outdoor tables, according to the plans.

Outdoor bars are a popular option at restaurants in The Villages, particularly at the town squares.