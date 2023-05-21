89.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 21, 2023
type here...

Retired New York police detective sentenced in golf cart DUI after leaving Brownwood

By Staff Report
Timothy Fennelly
Timothy Fennelly

A retired New York police detective has been sentenced in a golf cart drunk driving arrest earlier this year in The Villages.

Timothy Charles Fennelly, 76, of Aquebogue, N.Y., was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Fennelly was at the wheel of a black EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24 traveling on Warm Springs Avenue near the Everglades Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not allowed on that roadway. His golf cart had backed up the right lane of traffic.

Fennelly, who was identified by his New York driver’s license, “appeared intoxicated” and “stumbled out of the golf cart,” the report said. During the traffic stop, Fennelly handed a deputy documents that indicated he is a retired New York police detective.

Fennelly said he had been at Brownwood and must have made a wrong turn. He said he’d been golfing before stopping in Brownwood where he had three whiskey drinks. During field sobriety exercises, a deputy observed “multiple indicators of impairment.” Fennelly provided breath samples that registered .111 and .101 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Concerned about kids and convicts living in The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says deed restriction violations can be frivolous and she’s more concerned about the children and convicts living in The Villages.

Teachers unions are a detriment to our students

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that teachers unions are a detriment to our students. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need to find a way to get the trolls under control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that we need to find a way to get the trolls under control.

Treated poorly after reporting spike in water usage

A Village of Summerhill resident got an abnormally high water bill and thinks it was a metering error. He was surprised by the “hardball attitude” he got from customer service.

Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy

A Village of Pennecamp resident warns that President Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy.

Photos