Teachers unions are a detriment to our students

To the Editor:

Teachers’ unions ought to be renamed School Administrators and Support Personnel Unions. There are more of these people in their unions than teachers. It appears that their mission is not about teachers at all; it’s about raising political contribution money, gaining power and exercising control over school districts. The reason these unions are so critical of private and charter schools is that only about ten percent of these schools choose to organize and produce union revenue. Generally, teachers’ unions and a small minority of teachers are a detriment to our students. However, in spite of their selfish behavior we should celebrate and properly reward the vast majority of excellent teachers that compassionately and professionally serve our children.

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande