Villager in more hot water after odd incidents at pool and Home Depot

A Villager is in more hot water after odd incidents earlier this year at a pool and Home Depot.

Karen Flavell Kramer, 61, of the Village of Calumet Grove, was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging her with failure to appear. She was being held without bond.

Kramer had been arrested in March after she allegedly tried to outrun police when her vehicle was spotted in the wee hours at Home Depot in Lady Lake. She tried to outrun police in a chase that accelerated to 85 miles per hour. She had been due in court in that case when she failed to show up.

While the Ohio native was free on bond after that arrest, she was arrested in April at the Calumet Grove pool. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the pool to investigate a report of a woman in a car in the parking lot yelling for help. The deputy discovered that Kramer had been banned from the Calumet Grove pool. She was arrested on a charge of trespassing.