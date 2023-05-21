89.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 21, 2023
type here...

Villager in more hot water after odd incidents at pool and Home Depot

By Staff Report
Karen Flavell Kramer
Karen Flavell Kramer

A Villager is in more hot water after odd incidents earlier this year at a pool and Home Depot.

Karen Flavell Kramer, 61, of the Village of Calumet Grove, was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging her with failure to appear. She was being held without bond.

Kramer had been arrested in March after she allegedly tried to outrun police when her vehicle was spotted in the wee hours at Home Depot in Lady Lake. She tried to outrun police in a chase that accelerated to 85 miles per hour. She had been due in court in that case when she failed to show up.

While the Ohio native was free on bond after that arrest, she was arrested in April at the Calumet Grove pool. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the pool to investigate a report of a woman in a car in the parking lot yelling for help. The deputy discovered that Kramer had been banned from the Calumet Grove pool. She was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Teachers unions are a detriment to our students

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that teachers unions are a detriment to our students. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need to find a way to get the trolls under control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that we need to find a way to get the trolls under control.

Treated poorly after reporting spike in water usage

A Village of Summerhill resident got an abnormally high water bill and thinks it was a metering error. He was surprised by the “hardball attitude” he got from customer service.

Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy

A Village of Pennecamp resident warns that President Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy.

Those making complaints should have some skin in the game

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that those lodging deed compliance complaints should have to prove they have some skin in the game.

Photos