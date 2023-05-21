89.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Villager loses driver’s license after pair of high-intoxication arrests

By Staff Report
A Villager has lost her driver’s license after a pair of high-intoxication arrests.

Stacy Duroe Fitzgerald, 60, of the Village of Piedmont, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has lost her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

She was arrested this past January after her vehicle sustained a flat tire and was blocking traffic at Buena Vista Boulevard and Parr Drive. An investigation led to the discovery of vodka bottles in her vehicle. She provided two breath samples that each measured .305 blood alcohol content.

A second DUI case is still pending in Lake County. In that incident in August, she crashed into a small tree, a carport attached to a residence and a parked car at a home in the 800 block of Sharon Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages. Fitzgerald was “severely intoxicated” and taken to a local hospital rather than being immediately arrested. Tests later showed Fitzgerald had a blood alcohol content level of .380, which the investigator noted was nearly “toxic.” Vodka bottles had been found in her car. She is due for sentencing in Lake County Court on May 30.

