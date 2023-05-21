Work will be taking place at several gate entrances in The Villages

Work will be taking place in the coming days at several gate entrances in The Villages.
Tuesday, May 23 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)
Charlotte – Visitor Entry
Collier South – Exit
Wednesday, May 24 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)
Virginia Trace North – Exit (Including, New Photo-Electric Loop Detectors/Reflectors)
La Zamora – Exit
Thursday, May 25 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)
Pinellas Commercial – Exit
Bonnybrook – Visitor Entry
Tuesday, May 30 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)
Del Mar – Resident Entry
Alhambra – Exit
Traffic controls will be set-up each night by 8 p.m. to accommodate the specific lane being closed. This schedule will allow time to ensure the ground loops are properly installed and sealant is fully cured before vehicles can drive in the lanes.
If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.