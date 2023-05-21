89.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 21, 2023
type here...

Work will be taking place at several gate entrances in The Villages

By Staff Report

Work will be taking place in the coming days at several gate entrances in The Villages.

Tuesday, May 23 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Charlotte – Visitor Entry

Collier South – Exit

Wednesday, May 24 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Virginia Trace North – Exit (Including, New Photo-Electric Loop Detectors/Reflectors)

La Zamora – Exit

Thursday, May 25 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Pinellas Commercial – Exit

Bonnybrook – Visitor Entry 

Tuesday, May 30 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Del Mar – Resident Entry

Alhambra – Exit

Traffic controls will be set-up each night by 8 p.m. to accommodate the specific lane being closed. This schedule will allow time to ensure the ground loops are properly installed and sealant is fully cured before vehicles can drive in the lanes.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Teachers unions are a detriment to our students

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that teachers unions are a detriment to our students. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need to find a way to get the trolls under control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that we need to find a way to get the trolls under control.

Treated poorly after reporting spike in water usage

A Village of Summerhill resident got an abnormally high water bill and thinks it was a metering error. He was surprised by the “hardball attitude” he got from customer service.

Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy

A Village of Pennecamp resident warns that President Biden is a shining example of the dangers of white supremacy.

Those making complaints should have some skin in the game

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that those lodging deed compliance complaints should have to prove they have some skin in the game.

Photos