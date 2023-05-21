Work will be taking place at several gate entrances in The Villages

Work will be taking place in the coming days at several gate entrances in The Villages.

Tuesday, May 23 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Charlotte – Visitor Entry

Collier South – Exit

Wednesday, May 24 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Virginia Trace North – Exit (Including, New Photo-Electric Loop Detectors/Reflectors)

La Zamora – Exit

Thursday, May 25 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Pinellas Commercial – Exit

Bonnybrook – Visitor Entry

Tuesday, May 30 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Del Mar – Resident Entry

Alhambra – Exit

Traffic controls will be set-up each night by 8 p.m. to accommodate the specific lane being closed. This schedule will allow time to ensure the ground loops are properly installed and sealant is fully cured before vehicles can drive in the lanes.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.