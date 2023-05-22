Estranged boyfriend arrested after paying unwanted visit to woman’s apartment

An estranged boyfriend was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to a woman’s apartment.

The woman had stepped outside to take out the trash at about 10 a.m. Saturday and when she returned to her apartment at Cypress Commons she was met by her on-again-off-again boyfriend, 31-year-old Roger Donovan Malone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A judge had ordered the Alabama native to stay away from the woman after an attack on her last year.

Malone fled the building, but when officers arrived on the scene they canvassed the area, discovering two duffel bags he apparently left behind. The bags contained items which belonged to Malone, including his birth certificate.

An officer found Malone at about 4 p.m. that day in the 700 block of Kilgore Street.

He was arrested on a charge of violating a court ordered and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold has been put on his custody by the state of Georgia.