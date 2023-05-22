71.1 F
The Villages
Monday, May 22, 2023
Former Lady Lake police union official cuts deal to avoid DUI conviction

By Staff Report
Gregory Wayne House
A former Lady Lake police union official has cut a deal to avoid a drunk driving conviction following his arrest last year in The Villages.

Gregory Wayne House, 60, who previously served as president of the Lady Lake Fraternal Order of Police, was arrested Dec. 9, by the Lady Lake Police Department.

House had been trying to get into his vehicle in the wee hours at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard, but was being blocked from climbing behind the wheel by the restaurant’s manager, according to an arrest report. It was apparent House had been drinking and a ride home had been arranged for him. About three hours later, House, who is no longer with the police department, was at the wheel of a white truck and drove up to officers who were in the parking lot at Belk at La Plaza Grande. House made a wide turn in the vehicle and almost hit a curb. House’s speech was “slurred” and he “had a difficult time standing.” An officer asked House to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he complained he could not perform the exercises because he has “neuropathy” in his hands and feet. He almost fell when he grudgingly took part in the exercises, the report said. He refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

House pleaded no contest on Monday to a reduced charge of reckless driving. He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to perform 25 hours of community service, although he can “buy out” of community service at a rate of $10 per hour. He has also been ordered not to possess or consume alcohol and must seek an alcohol evaluation.

