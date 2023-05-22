Oxford Oaks man arrested after threat to turn in wife over immigration status

An Oxford Oaks man was arrested after a brawl erupted over his threat to turn in his wife over her immigration status.

Officers were called at 11:50 a.m. Thursday to a home at 11223 Hess Way where they found 30-year-old Hilda Janette Laparra who was “visibly distraught,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The native of Guatemala told police that her husband, 38-year-old Rocky James Scholl, had threatened to call the Department of Homeland Security and report her immigration status. She claimed the California native had punched her in the head and threw her to the ground.

Scholl, who was arrested earlier this year in a shoplifting incident at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, claimed his wife of three years with whom he shares two children had attacked him for “no reason.” He had suffered scratches on his upper torso and right arm. EMS personnel had been called to the scene to evaluate the couple. Their children were turned over to the Department of Children and Families.

Laparra and Scholl were each arrested on charges of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released on $500 bond. Since Scholl had been free on bond since the previous shoplifting arrest, he was being held without bond.