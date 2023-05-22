71.1 F
The Villages
Monday, May 22, 2023
Tennesseean blames erratic driving on use of his cell phone

By Staff Report
Matthew Scott McCowan
A Tennesseean blamed his erratic driving on the use of his cell phone.

Matthew Scott McCowan, 28, of Sparta, Tenn. was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt with Tennessee license plates at 3:30 a.m. Saturday traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 27/441when he was “swerving” in his lane, speeding up to 60 miles per hour and then slowing back down to 40 mph, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot at Home Depot.

“McCowan advised he was using his phone as the reason for his driving pattern,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

A check revealed his Tennessee driver’s license had been suspended as the result of a driving under the influence arrest.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.

