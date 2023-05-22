To the Editor:

Our centers are now less crowded. Parking is more available. But not for long, it seems. The new housing development on U.S. 301 just north of State Road 44 is rapidly advancing. The ground has been cleared. I do mean cleared without a tree in sight. It is called Twisted Oaks for some reason.

It is expected to be actively building homes by the end of the year. About 1,200 homes will be built that are not part of The Villages. But, to be sure, they will be an active part of The Villages life.

I am not sure what to make of this and what impact it will have on our quality of life here. Besides, U.S. 301 will become a parking lot next year.

Robert Black

Village of DeLuna