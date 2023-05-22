71.1 F
The Villages
Monday, May 22, 2023
Village of Ashland woman arrested after found with male companion

By Staff Report
A Village of Ashland woman was arrested when she was found with a male companion in the carport of an abandoned property.

Lisa Ruth Powers, 40, who lives at 2177 Broxton Place, was found at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with 62-year-old Edwin Victor Olsen of Summerfield in the carport of an abandoned home on County Road 201 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Olsen indicated he had ridden a green moped to the location. A camouflage bag was founded on the moped and the bag held a wooden box which contained marijuana. Two pipes for smoking narcotics were also found in the bag owned by the Long Island, N.Y. native. An orange prescription bottle fell from the wheel well of the moped. The bottle contained methamphetamine.

Powers was found to be in possession of a pipe with the residue of methamphetamine. She was arrested on charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on her custody by the state of New Mexico.

Olsen was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the jail on $4,000 bond.

