Monday, May 22, 2023
Where were the fiscally conservative Republicans hiding when Trump ran up debt?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

During the failed presidency of Donald Trump, when accounting for non-legislative budget savings, the total projected budget deficits expanded by $3.9 trillion over the decade. That’s more than Obama and Bush overspent in eight years in office. So Trump is responsible for over 10 percent of our total debt in just four years in office.
I did not hear a single word from those now threatening to hijack our successful economy and put us in recession. Did they all lose their voices back then? Kevin, where were you hiding? Where are you going to hide when millions of Social Security checks do not arrive. I hope you have a secure bunker to hide in because everyone knows who to blame.

Donald Thiele
Greenbriar Villas

 

