Albert James Wright, age 38, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on May 21, 2023. He was born on August 14, 1984 in Gainesville, florida. His brother Christopher and Grandmother Nancy Warren preceded him in death.

He leaves behind his mother and step father Sherri (Saylor) and Christopher Scott McCowan, his father Robert Eugene Ferrone, one daughter Michelle Wright, a brother Dakota “Cody” McCowan, three sisters Janice, Lisa and Hope Wright and his grandfather James Warren.