Alyce Diane Spencer

Alyce Diane (Clipp) Spencer, 75, of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep unexpectedly on May 16, 2023. She was born May 2, 1948 in Washington County, Indiana to Robert and Olive (Sampson) Clipp.

Her family moved to Mooresville, Indiana during her grade school years where she graduated from Mooresville High School in 1966 and later attended University of Indianapolis.

She married Robert Spencer February 7, 2009 and he survives with her favorite dog, Milo. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church, Fruitland Park and President of the American Legion 219 Auxiliary.

Diane was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Dean Clipp. She is also survived by her son, Scott (Karen) Fulp of Milford, Indiana, her step-daughter, Tammi (Kevin) Markovick and her grandchildren, Bennett Putnam of Ft Wayne, Indiana, Arika and Lauren Markovich of Hudsonville, Michigan, and Michael and Connie Fulp of Milford, Indiana.

According to her wishes cremation and a gravesite service will be at the National Cemetary in Bushnell, Florida in July with a memorial service at the American Legion in Fruitland Park, Florida.