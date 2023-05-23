83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
type here...

Alyce Diane Spencer

By Staff Report

Alyce Diane (Clipp) Spencer, 75, of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep unexpectedly on May 16, 2023. She was born May 2, 1948 in Washington County, Indiana to Robert and Olive (Sampson) Clipp.

Her family moved to Mooresville, Indiana during her grade school years where she graduated from Mooresville High School in 1966 and later attended University of Indianapolis.
She married Robert Spencer February 7, 2009 and he survives with her favorite dog, Milo. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church, Fruitland Park and President of the American Legion 219 Auxiliary.

Diane was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Dean Clipp. She is also survived by her son, Scott (Karen) Fulp of Milford, Indiana, her step-daughter, Tammi (Kevin) Markovick and her grandchildren, Bennett Putnam of Ft Wayne, Indiana, Arika and Lauren Markovich of Hudsonville, Michigan, and Michael and Connie Fulp of Milford, Indiana.

According to her wishes cremation and a gravesite service will be at the National Cemetary in Bushnell, Florida in July with a memorial service at the American Legion in Fruitland Park, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to children and felons and renters living in The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who objected to felons and children living in The Villages.

Whatever happened to customer service?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident shares an extremely frustrating customer service experience.

U.S. 301 will become a parking lot next year

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about development on the horizon that will turn U.S. 301 into a parking lot

Where were the fiscally conservative Republicans hiding when Trump ran up debt?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Greenbriar Villas resident wonders were Republicans like Kevin McCarthy were when then-President Trump ran up the nation’s debt.

Anonymous complaint system has echoes of totalitarian regimes

A Village of Springdale resident says the anonymous complaint system in the The Villages has echoes of some totalitarian regimes.

Photos