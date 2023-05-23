Donna Mae Pierce, 83, The Villages, FL died on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 10, 1940 and remained in Ohio until she retired from General Electric with over 40 years of service after which she and her husband, Bob Pierce, moved to The Villages in 1995. Donna and Bob were married for 49 years. They loved traveling, especially motor homing, enjoying family and friends, working with children through the Big Brother Program and she was an avid golfer who also loved crossword puzzles.

Donna leaves behind her loving dog Bunny, her husband Hal McClamma, her brother Bill DiBartolo, sister Jeanne Wilson and many nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Center, 1200 Avenida Central, Lady Lake, FL at 1 pm, Saturday, June 3, 2023. We ask that you RSVP by May 26th to Jeanne Wilson at 330-618-9197.