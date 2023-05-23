75.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Lake Deaton Park boat ramp repairs expected to be expedited

By Meta Minton

Wildwood officials are hoping to expedite repairs to the boat ramp at Lake Deaton Park.

The boat ramp, which is the only launch point at Lake Deaton, has been closed until further notice.

A crew was working Tuesday morning at the Lake Deaton Park boat ramp.

“We are going to work quickly to get it fixed,” City Manager Jason McHugh said on Monday night when he told members of the Wildwood Commission that the boat ramp would be closed until further notice.

A crew was already working at the boat ramp on Tuesday morning.

During Monday’s commission meeting, McHugh warned the commissioners that the repair costs could be “substantial.”

He said an estimate of the costs should be ready by the commission’s June 12 meeting.

