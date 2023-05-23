Little white cross trial

To the Editor:

The couple preparing for trial in August who are determined to proudly display a white cross in their yard may first choose to read “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu. It’s mandatory reading at the Naval War College but great advise for us everyday people considering going into battle but not anticipating a Masters of Art in Defense and Strategic studies.

Full disclosure: while I am not a religious person the white crosses don’t offend me. I don’t understand the need to proselytize your personal beliefs but I stand behind your right to do so with certain caveats. One of those caveats include those often “ pesky” deed restrictions. The ones we all had to sign off on at closing. For better or worse they address and work for the greater good of the community.

If you make the decision to move to The Villages uou must understand that the term laissez faire doesn’t apply here.

Sun Tzu wrote “What the ancients called a clever fighter is one who not only wins but excels in winning with ease.” (ummm that would be the developers). He also wrote “He will win who knows when to fight and when not to fight.” (You may want to reassess this fight!)

Now you can certainly win the fight over where you live. Partly because of deed restrictions I’m sure your property has increased substantially in value. You could take the money and run!

Cheryl McCormick

Village of De La Vista West