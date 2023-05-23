83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
type here...

Making good on promise not to cut the VA budget

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, House appropriators made good on their promise to not cut the VA budget. The FY2024 VA budget was passed out of its subcommittee, and it provides nearly $18 billion more funding than what the Veterans Administration received in FY2023, which fully funds the budget request for the VA. The bill includes:

  • Full funding for veterans’ health care programs; and
  • Full funding for veterans’ benefits and VA programs, including the electronic health record modernization initiative.
  • Funding and requirements for the VA to improve services for veterans in the Pacific.

I am committed to ensuring that those who have already sacrificed so much for this country receive the care they were promised when they entered out nation’s service.  

Working on your behalf, in the last four months my office has gotten more than $1 million returned to my constituents in VA benefits, owed tax returns or social security. Please contact me if you need assistance with issues before the VA. My staff and I are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to children and felons and renters living in The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who objected to felons and children living in The Villages.

Whatever happened to customer service?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident shares an extremely frustrating customer service experience.

U.S. 301 will become a parking lot next year

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about development on the horizon that will turn U.S. 301 into a parking lot

Where were the fiscally conservative Republicans hiding when Trump ran up debt?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Greenbriar Villas resident wonders were Republicans like Kevin McCarthy were when then-President Trump ran up the nation’s debt.

Anonymous complaint system has echoes of totalitarian regimes

A Village of Springdale resident says the anonymous complaint system in the The Villages has echoes of some totalitarian regimes.

Photos