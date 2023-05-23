Making good on promise not to cut the VA budget

Last week, House appropriators made good on their promise to not cut the VA budget. The FY2024 VA budget was passed out of its subcommittee, and it provides nearly $18 billion more funding than what the Veterans Administration received in FY2023, which fully funds the budget request for the VA. The bill includes:

Full funding for veterans’ health care programs; and

Full funding for veterans’ benefits and VA programs, including the electronic health record modernization initiative.

Funding and requirements for the VA to improve services for veterans in the Pacific.

I am committed to ensuring that those who have already sacrificed so much for this country receive the care they were promised when they entered out nation’s service.

Working on your behalf, in the last four months my office has gotten more than $1 million returned to my constituents in VA benefits, owed tax returns or social security. Please contact me if you need assistance with issues before the VA. My staff and I are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.