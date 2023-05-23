74.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
By Staff Report
Minnie H. Adame, 92 yrs old birth 3/13/31 resident of The Villages, Fl. / Passed 5/18/23 peacefully

She is preceded by her Brothers Roy and Gilbert Handy, plus Sisters Alice Croak and Mary Handy; Children: Sons-Anthony (Tony), Bob, Ronald and John Adame; Daughters: Catherine Farrell, Cynthia Chrobak, Christina Wiederkehr; Grandchildren: Michael Anthony Adame, Michael Carl Chrobak,Matthew Wiederkehr, Andrea Kane, Jackie DeArmit.; Great Grandchildren: Willian, Benjamin, Elizabeth Kane, Ezra, Everett, Finley, Violet Adame, Charlee, Henry (Hank) Crobak, Aspen Wiederkehr.

Visitaion for Minnie H. Adame will be held noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, followed by a prayer service at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, 134 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159

Further services and Interment will be held in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

