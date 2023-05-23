75.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Ohio renter in The Villages arrested in alleged attack on wife with Alzheimer’s

By Staff Report
Kenneth Walter Harry
A renter from Ohio has been arrested in an alleged attack on his wife who is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Kenneth Walter Harry, 81, who has been staying in a rental unit in the Haven Villas in the Village of Fenney, was arrested this past week after a nurse witnessed an alleged attack on the patient at Villages Rehab on County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The nurse reported seeing Harry applying force and “pinning her head against the bed.” The nurse also saw Harry using an open hand to “slap” the woman on the arms and legs. Harry also also told his wife, “I’ll break your legs” and “bust your teeth,” the report said. A second witness also entered the room and saw what was happening.

Harry’s wife told nursing personnel that he had been abusing her “for years” and she is “afraid” of him.

The director of nursing at Villages Rehab told police that the woman has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

When police interviewed Harry, who was identified by his Ohio driver’s license, he claimed the nurse “mistook” what she saw. He claimed his wife was a “fall risk” and had fallen earlier in the evening.

Harry was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond. He has also been banned from Villages Rehab.

