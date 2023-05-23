Robert George Bird

74.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
By Staff Report
Robert (Bob) George Bird passed from this life peacefully at the age of 76 on May 3, 2023, under the care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

He was born on April 11, 1947, to Robert and Marian Bird in Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Bird, of Wichita, Kansas, and his wife, Katherine Bird, of The Villages, Florida.

After graduating from Avon High School in 1966, Bob spent 20 years on active duty with the Air Force starting out in Vietnam and ending up in Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base near North Pole. He called North Pole home with his first wife, the late Jean Severn Bird, and Katherine Seaman Bird for over 41 years when he finally made the move south to The Villages, Florida, to enjoy the heat. He always said the heat and humidity didn’t bother him because he was still thawing out!

