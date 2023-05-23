83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
type here...

Sugar Cane adult pool to reopen after extended closure

By Staff Report

The Sugar Cane Recreation Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance through Friday, May 26. The pool has been closed since April.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Fenney Recreation Center at (352) 674-8460.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Whatever happened to customer service?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident shares an extremely frustrating customer service experience.

U.S. 301 will become a parking lot next year

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about development on the horizon that will turn U.S. 301 into a parking lot

Where were the fiscally conservative Republicans hiding when Trump ran up debt?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Greenbriar Villas resident wonders were Republicans like Kevin McCarthy were when then-President Trump ran up the nation’s debt.

Anonymous complaint system has echoes of totalitarian regimes

A Village of Springdale resident says the anonymous complaint system in the The Villages has echoes of some totalitarian regimes.

Concerned about kids and convicts living in The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says deed restriction violations can be frivolous and she’s more concerned about the children and convicts living in The Villages.

Photos