Summerfield resident armed with BB gun allegedly threatens to shoot man

A Summerfield resident armed with a BB gun allegedly threatened to shoot a man.

Albert Earl Barnes, 52, was at his home at 4693 SE 141st Lane on Monday when a man walked by Barnes’ home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man said Barnes pulled out a weapon and fired it into the air. The man believed Barnes had been armed with a real gun.

When a deputy went to speak with Barnes, he was standing behind a locked gate at his home. Barnes told the deputy the weapon he had displayed was “just a BB gun.” Barnes admitted that in addition to firing the BB gun, he lit a firework “in order to scare the victim,” the arrest report said.

Barnes also admitted he told the other man, “You better turn around and walk away before I beat you to do death.”

Barnes was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.