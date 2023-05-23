Suspected drug dealer nabbed with handgun tucked under driver’s seat

A suspected drug dealer was nabbed with a handgun tucked under the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

Terell Denard Williams, 36, of Wildwood, at about 4 p.m. Friday was driving a car that was traveling at 48 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on County Road 44A when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. When the deputy approached the car, the odor of marijuana was detected. Williams handed over two plastic bags containing marijuana.

A search of the vehicle turned up a black bag which held “multiple clear plastic baggies,” according to the arrest report as well as cocaine and fentanyl. A digital scale was also found in the vehicle.

A Taurus GS2 handgun with a magazine with seven rounds of ammunition was found under the driver’s seat.

Williams had previously been convicted of possession of cocaine.

He was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $81,000 bond.