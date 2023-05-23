83.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Teen driver from Mexico arrested after caught driving without license

By Staff Report
A teen driver from Mexico was arrested after he was caught driving without a license.

Jose Felipe Pacheco Bautista, 18, of Fruitland Park, was driving a white Honda passenger car at 11 p.m. Friday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the car did not have a taglight illuminating the license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that Pacheco Bautista, who is a native of Mexico, doe not have a valid driver’s license.

He was arrested on charge of no valid driver’s license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

