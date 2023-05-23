Thomas Brady, 91, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Commack, New York, passed away on May 18th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on August 5th, 1931, to Elizabeth (née Morrissey) and James Brady, he was placed in Leake & Watts Orphan House in Yonkers, New York, at the age of 5, when his mother died. There he developed his love of animals by caring for the resident dog, Prince, two unruly ducks, and any creature who needed a friend. He joined the Army in October 1949, attained the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged in 1953. Tom remained in Washington State where he had been stationed, working at the Hanford Nuclear Site and then for the United States Postal Service. In 1956, he returned to his native Brooklyn with his two daughters and became a proud member of the International Longshoremen’s Union, working on the piers of The Brooklyn Navy Yard and in Bayonne, New Jersey. He married his best friend Jane (née Ollweiler) on July 9th, 1960, and later moved to Ozone Park, Queens, where they raised their 4 children. In 1995 they moved to Commack, New York, where Tom enjoyed his retirement on the beautiful golf courses of Long Island with wonderful friends. 2006 brought new love when Golden Retriever Abbie joined the family.

In 2014 Tom and Jane bought their home in The Villages, Florida, and enjoyed a modified snowbird life. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife and dog in January 2018, and relocated to The Villages in 2020. He loved babysitting his grand-dogs, spending time on his family’s farm, and mentoring future golfers. He was a true character with a heart of gold and he will be desperately missed.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to any reputable animal rescue is greatly appreciated.