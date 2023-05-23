75.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Villagers’ son arrested driving vehicle with stolen Colorado license plates

By Staff Report
Timothy James McEuen 2
Timothy James McEuen

The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after he was caught driving a vehicle with a license plate which had been reported stolen in Colorado.

Timothy James McEuen, 34, who lives with his parents at 1303 Trinidad Court in the Village of Santiago, was driving a white truck shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday on El Camino Real when he was pulled over for a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy informed McEuen that the Colorado license plates on his truck had been reported as stolen, McEuen claimed the plates belonged to his ex-girlfriend. He said they had recently broken up and he was not aware she had reported the plates as stolen.

A further check revealed the truck was not registered in Florida. McEuen also admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

The Colorado Springs native was arrested on charges of theft, driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond

