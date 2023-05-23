83.1 F
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Whatever happened to customer service?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I received my bill from Xfinity/Comcast with a charge for a service that I didn’t request. In an attempt to get this corrected, I logged into my account and after some time I was directed to a chat site and spent about a half hour trying to explain my dilemma to a machine, which finally advised me that a customer service rep would call me. I received then call and had difficulty understanding the rep. When I asked if she was in the US, she told me that she was in the Philippines. After I explained my problem, several times, she thanked 4 times for being a loyal customer. I was put on hold for about 10 minutes. when she returned, I was told that the charge was valid. I explained that I never authorized or received the service, but she kept repeating that it was a VALID charge. I guess customer service is dead and it’s time to cut the cord. I realize that I’m venting, but I’d like to know if I’m the only dummy who is frustrated with this “customer service?”

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

