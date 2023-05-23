83.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Woman jailed after allegedly throwing flower vase at her man friend

By Staff Report
Keneisha Smith
Keneisha Smith

A woman was jailed after allegedly throwing a flower vase at her man friend.

Keneisha Smith, 39, had been arguing with her longtime man friend in the early morning hours Friday at their home in the 100 block of Shiloh Avenue when she picked up a flower vase and acted as if she was going to throw it at him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He encouraged Smith to “calm down,” but instead, the native of Jamaica threw the flower vase at him, hitting him in the chest.

When officers arrived on the scene, the shattered vase was in pieces on the floor, along with the flowers. Smith’s man friend had suffered a laceration on his chest.

Smith was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $10,000 bond.

