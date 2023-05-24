86-year-old Villager ticketed in crash near Villages Charter School

An 86-year-old Villager has been ticketed in a crash that snarled traffic on County Road 466 near The Villages Charter School.

He had been driving a gray 2018 Chevy Impala four-door at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday northbound on Belvedere Boulevard when he rear-ended a gray 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 48-year-old Lady Lake woman who also had been northbound on Belvedere Boulevard at County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The force of the collision pushed the woman’s car into the intersection and into the path of a gold 2008 Chevy Tahoe driven by a 27-year-old Ocala woman who had been eastbound on County Road 466. The 86-year-old Villager’s car also continued into the intersection and collided with the Tahoe.

The 86-year-old was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The 48-year-old woman who had been rear-ended was transported by ambulance to Trailwinds ER on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.