Clarence Edward Johns, 90, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on May 19, 2023.

Clarence was born in Rhodell, WV on March 28, 1933, to his parents, Willie and Margaret (Bolen). He retired from the United States Navy as Senior Chief Petty Officer, serving 25 years. He was a member of Silver Springs Presbyterian Church in Ocala. Clarence is survived by his wife, Patricia Harrington-Johns.

A memorial service for Clarence will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church, 674 Silver Road, Ocala, FL 34472. Following the memorial service will be a committal service from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480.