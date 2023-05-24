74.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
type here...

Clarence Edward Johns

By Staff Report
Clarence Edward Johns
Clarence Edward Johns

Clarence Edward Johns, 90, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on May 19, 2023.

Clarence was born in Rhodell, WV on March 28, 1933, to his parents, Willie and Margaret (Bolen). He retired from the United States Navy as Senior Chief Petty Officer, serving 25 years. He was a member of Silver Springs Presbyterian Church in Ocala. Clarence is survived by his wife, Patricia Harrington-Johns.

A memorial service for Clarence will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church, 674 Silver Road, Ocala, FL 34472. Following the memorial service will be a committal service from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Little white cross trial

A Village of De La Vista West resident offers some advice to a couple in The Villages waging a legal battle to keep their little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to children and felons and renters living in The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who objected to felons and children living in The Villages.

Whatever happened to customer service?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident shares an extremely frustrating customer service experience.

U.S. 301 will become a parking lot next year

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about development on the horizon that will turn U.S. 301 into a parking lot

Where were the fiscally conservative Republicans hiding when Trump ran up debt?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Greenbriar Villas resident wonders were Republicans like Kevin McCarthy were when then-President Trump ran up the nation’s debt.

Photos